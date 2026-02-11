Just Rs 13 lakh of Rs 10-cr penalty slapped on sand miners recovered in three decades in Thoothukudi dist

THOOTHUKUDI: After a delay of more than three decades. the department of geology and mining has started recovering penalty from individuals mining sand illegally from the Thamirabharani and other rivers across the district.
According to sources, notices for penalty totalling Rs 10 crore were issued to 39 people between 2002 and 2024. Of this, only Rs 13 lakh has been collected till date. Sources said the district administration, on behalf of department of geology and mining, issued notices to 39 individuals under Revenue Recovery Act directing them to pay penalty of Rs 10 crore for illicit mining of river sand and gravel spread across in Srivaikuntam, Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti, Eral, Vilathikulam, Sathankulam and Ottapidaram taluks, between 2002 and 2024. Some cases date back to 1985. Out of this, the revenue department has managed to recover a paltry Rs 13 lakh till date, sources added.
Data shared by sources showed that among those who were issued notice is a DMK functionary in Ottapidaram, who has been slapped penalty of Rs 3.01 crore for illegally mining gravel to a tune of 1,09,700 units.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer in the district administration said they have dusted files related to illegal mining of river sand that are pending for three decades. Among those is a notice issued in Thoothukudi to a contractor who illegally mined nearly 12000 cubic metres of sand for a railway project in 1985. So far, Rs 13 lakh have been collected from 10 defaulters in Srivaikuntam taluk, the official said.
Commenting on the delay, another official said cases have been regularly registered, however, when it comes to recovery, suspects abscond and approach court seeking revision of the penalty.
Sand quarries operated in Thoothukudi district until 2010 when they were ordered shut by the Madras High Court. However, illicit mining of sand from the Thamirabarani river thrived in various pockets. Several activists, police personnel and government officials have been killed while countering illegal miners.
Plunder of resources
Taluk - Accused - Penalty
Srivaikuntam - 14 - Rs 4.78 crore
Sathankulam - 6 - Rs 9.87 lakh
Vilathikulam - 3 - Rs 1.27 lakh
Thoothukudi - 1 - Rs 1.12 lakh
Kovilpatti - 1 - Rs 46,880
Eral - 1 - Rs 70.80 lakh
Ottapidaram - 2 - Rs 3.12 crore