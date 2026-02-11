'Leadership dispute in PMK will be settled by courts; ECI lacks fairness': Salem West MLA

SALEM: PMK joint general secretary (Ramadoss faction) and Salem West MLA R Arul launched a sharp attack against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of bias, lack of fairness and undermining democratic principles. Further, he asserted that the ongoing leadership dispute within the party now rests firmly with the civil courts.

Addressing reporters in Salem, Arul said recent judicial observations had once again made it clear that the Election Commission has no authority to interfere in the internal affairs of an unrecognised political party. Referring to the Delhi High Court’s ruling, he said the court had categorically held that leadership disputes within such parties must be decided only by a competent civil court and not by the Election Commission.

“With the matter now before the civil court, the PMK was confident that the verdict would uphold Dr S Ramadoss as the party president. Despite this clear legal position, the Anbumani faction is falsely projecting itself as the authority of the PMK and spreading misleading narratives,” he said.

Anbumani faction’s spokesperson and advocate K Balu had earlier said the Election Commission had informed the Delhi High Court that based on the records available with it, Anbumani Ramadoss continued to be shown as the PMK president.

Arul alleged that since the Anbumani camp could not influence the judiciary, attempts were being made to exert pressure through the Election Commission instead. He further claimed that Anbumani Ramadoss’ previous stint as a Union Minister had enabled him to build close ties with senior officials, and alleged that such influence was now being misused.