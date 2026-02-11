Madras HC issues notice to Zoho founder Vembu, siblings in divorce case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued notices to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu and his siblings on a petition filed by his estranged wife, Pramila Srinivasan, seeking the appointment of a court commissioner to record and collect evidence and documents in connection with a divorce case filed in the California court. Justice P Dhanabal recently ordered issuance of notice and directed the respondents to file reply by February 23.

Citing the orders passed by the California court on October 2, 2025 and the letter Rogatory issued thereafter, Pramila moved the HC under Order 22 Rule 9 of the Civil Procedure Code seeking appointment of a local commissioner for recording and collecting evidence and statements of Radha Vembu, Sekar Vembu and Kumar Vembu. She had told the HC that the court could appoint either a lawyer or a judge as the commissioner for recording the evidence of the witnesses and the records would be forwarded to the California court.