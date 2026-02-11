Madurai Bench of Madras HC issues notice to TNUSRB on plea over four 'wrong' questions in SI exam

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on a petition filed by six Grade II police constables seeking direction to award marks for four questions featured in the examination for the recruitment of sub-inspectors, held on December 21, 2025.

The petitioners claimed that the four multiple-choice questions — each carrying 0.5 marks — were erroneous, as one had all four options incorrect, another ambiguous, and the wrong options were provided as the solution for two more in the answer key.

They said a question on the literacy rate of India as per the 2011 Census did not feature the correct answer — 74.04% — among the options. Though the petitioners had chosen the nearest option — 75% — the board awarded marks only for the option with 73%, they said.

Similarly, the petitioners alleged that a question on which town in Krishnagiri is known with the epithet ‘Little England’ has two correct answers — Thally and Hosur — but the answer keys only mentioned Thally as the correct answer.

Further, the solutions mentioned in the answer key were incorrect for two more questions — one on a state with no railway network and the other on the primary duty of a police officer — the petitioners claimed, citing that the correct answers could be found in the Class 10 geography textbook and the police standing orders, respectively.

Though they had raised the issue when the preliminary answer key was published on January 2, the board retained the same solutions in the final answer key, they claimed, and sought the direction. Justice B Pugalendhi issued notice and adjourned the case to March 2.

It may be recalled that another petition challenging the recruitment on a different ground is pending before the same court. Moreover, the results for the examination were published on January 27, but were recalled a few days later, due to technical error.