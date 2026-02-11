Mettur dam water release increased to 2,500 cusecs

THANJAVUR: The release of River Cauvery water from the Mettur dam has been stepped up by 500 cusecs following demands from farmers in the delta districts to increase the water availability for irrigating standing samba and thaladi paddy. The water release from the reservoir which stood at 2,000 cusecs on Monday morning was increased to 2,500 cusecs that evening.

According to sources, after the customary date of closure of the Mettur dam on January 28, water is being released only for drinking purposes.

Citing delayed sowing of samba and thaladi paddy due to the unseasonal rains last year, farmers in some blocks of the delta districts like Budalur and Tiruvaiyaru, however, demanded water release from the Mettur reservoir to save the standing crops.

The demand was reiterated by political leaders as well. Following this, the water release from the Mettur dam was stepped up to 2,500 cusecs.

The released water will take three days to reach Kallanai or the Grand Anaicut.