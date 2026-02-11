NDA will form govt in TN with 200 seats: PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: Asserting that the AIADMK-led NDA would form the next government in Tamil Nadu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said the political climate in the state was clearly in favour of the opposition alliance. Addressing the general council meeting of the PMK youth wing in Chennai, he said the NDA will win at least 200 seats in the forthcoming Assembly election.

Eight resolutions were adopted at the meeting which began with Anbumani administering a pledge to the participants. Addressing the gathering, Anbumani said the DMK should not be allowed to return to power and claimed he had undertaken an extensive statewide campaign to expose what “failures and misrule” of the government. He alleged that the DMK was approaching the election by relying solely on money power and said history has shown that political change was often driven by youth-led movements.