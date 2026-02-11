No cases of bonded labour recorded in Tiruchy in 2025: Officials

TIRUCHY: No bonded labour cases were recorded in Tiruchy district in 2025, senior labour department officials said on Monday during the observance of National Bonded Labour System Abolition Day, as activists urged continued vigilance to ensure the practice has not shifted to less visible sectors. Speaking to TNIE, V Thangarasu, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), said the district has been conducting monthly vigilance inspections involving a multi-departmental team comprising revenue officials, police personnel and representatives of two non-governmental organisations actively working in the district.

“Brick kilns have traditionally been major sites for bonded labour. Regular inspections have been carried out, and vulnerable areas such as Lalgudi, Angamalapuram, Mangalapuram and Anbil have been frequently inspected and raided over the past year,” he said.

The department has also instructed revenue officials to create awareness at the gram sabha level and sensitise members on the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, urging them to report any suspected cases. An NGO activist, working with the vigilance team, said, instances of bonded labour have reduced significantly in recent years. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the activist said migrant workers from other states typically arrive between January and September, particularly for kiln-related work.