No progress on seat sharing, TNCC anxious, says Chodankar; DMK calls meet on Feb 22

CHENNAI: The DMK, which is heading the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, announced on Tuesday night that it will commence seat-sharing talks for Assembly polls with its allies on February 22. The announcement came hours after Congress leaders reiterated their strong disappointment over what it termed as “delay” by the DMK in initiating the talks with the party’s state in-charge Girish Chodankar, terming it “disheartening”.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday evening after a national-level consultation of Congress district presidents, Chodankar said, “We met Chief Minister M K Stalin on December 3. It has been nearly 70 days, but there has been no progress. Our cadre and leaders in Tamil Nadu are deeply anxious,” he said.

However, he clarified that Congress was not blaming anyone. “We are only stating facts. Elections are fast approaching, and without clarity on seats and constituencies, effective preparation is impossible,” he said.

The DMK’s statement, while pointing that the party cadre have been working tirelessly, listed a number of activities that are happening, without explicitly stating that these were the reasons for the delay.

This included the SIR-related work and various grassroots campaign-related work being carried out by the DMK. It further pointed out that the interim budget of Tamil Nadu will be presented on February 17, followed by discussion on the same.