Relieved from post, TN BJP gen secretary gets new RSS role

CHENNAI: The RSS on Tuesday announced that Kesava Vinayagam, who was relieved of the post of BJP organisation secretary on Monday, has been appointed as the Satbhav (religious harmony coordinator) for the state and as a national RSS executive member for north Tamil Nadu.

The BJP also organised a felicitation event to honour Vinayagam, who had served as organisation secretary for over a decade since 2015, with several senior leaders in attendance.

While his removal from the organisational post close to the Assembly elections raised eyebrows, senior BJP leaders downplayed the development, describing it as part of a routine organisational reshuffle. Earlier reports had suggested that complaints against Vinayagam were sent to the party’s central leadership by some state BJP members.