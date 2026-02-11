Stipend of Rs 55L given to 2,600 home-based students, girls with special needs in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Participation of children with special needs in formal education has increased significantly in Tiruchy, with enrolment rising by over 15% in the past three years, following sustained door-to-door outreach and targeted financial assistance schemes. The district, under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, recently released Rs 54.67 lakh directly to students under the girl child stipend and home-based education programmes, benefiting more than 2,600 children.

Under the girl child stipend scheme, Rs 34.2 lakh was credited to the bank accounts of 1,710 girls at Rs 200 per month for 10 months through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Officials said girls with special needs remain among the most vulnerable, as many parents hesitate to send them to school due to safety concerns, mobility issues and social stigma.

The stipend has helped ease such fears and encouraged families to ensure regular attendance. Simultaneously, Rs 20.47 lakh was released to 899 children under the Home-Based Education (HBE) scheme, which supports students whose physical conditions restrict regular school attendance. The assistance, also provided at Rs 200 per month for 10 months, is primarily used to purchase study materials, learning aids and basic educational resources.