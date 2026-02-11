TVK to focus on safety-first approach at large gatherings

COIMBATORE: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has stepped up its focus on attendees' safety at public meetings, following the Karur stampede on September 27, 2025, which resulted in the death of 41 people.

Party sources said that the TVK's headquarters has issued strict directives to all district-level functionaries, ensuring the top priority is the safety and well-being of everyone attending events and meetings. As the election is approaching, they have been asked to focus on this safety-first approach. This approach was on display at TVK's district-level public meeting in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Although it was a second-tier event attended by General Secretary 'Bussy' Anand, KA Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna and others, the organisers established a full temporary health camp that operated like a mini-hospital at the meeting, with beds for patients, qualified doctors and nurses on duty, a stock of emergency drugs, and a ventilator-supported ambulance on standby. Additionally, a dedicated paramedical team was deployed.