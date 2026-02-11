Woman stoned to death, body dumped near Erode flyover

ERODE: After the body of an unidentified woman was found near Rangampalayam ring road in Erode district on Tuesday morning, police have formed five special teams to nab the culprits.

The body of the woman, suspected to be in her 30s, was found by a milkman in a bush near the flyover. Upon receiving information, the Erode taluk police reached the spot and retrieved the body. An inquiry revealed that the woman, found naked and in a slightly decomposed state, had been stoned to death.

Sources said the crime scene was 1.5 km from the police station. Her identity remained unknown as of Tuesday evening.

District Superintendent of Police A Sujatha inspected the scene and formed five special teams to nab the culprits.

Sujatha told TNIE, “The task of identifying her is under way and we are very close. If her identity is ascertained, the culprits can be secured quickly. There were signs of severe head injury.”

“Surveillance camera footage revealed that the woman was alive on February 8. It is possible that the incident occurred that night. An autopsy will reveal whether she was sexually assaulted.”

The Erode taluk police have filed a case.