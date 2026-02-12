CCMC slammed over sudden clean-up in Vellalore dump ahead of inspection

COIMBATORE: Activists have criticised the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), alleging that the sudden clean-up drive at the Vellalore dumpyard is an attempt to conceal long-standing lapses ahead of an upcoming inspection by environmental authorities.

Over the past few days, more than 500 sanitation workers and senior officials have reportedly been engaged in intensive cleaning activities at the dumpyard.

The move comes ahead of an inspection by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and an expert committee, following directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone.

The development stems from the case, which was heard on January 12. At the conclusion of the hearing, the NGT directed that the CPCB be impleaded as a respondent and ordered its officials to conduct an on-site inspection of the Vellalore dumpyard and submit a report within six weeks, before the next hearing scheduled on February 28.

KS Mohan, Secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, alleged that the civic body had failed to act on persistent complaints from residents for several months. "People have been raising concerns about severe foul odour, borewell water turning yellow, and other health-related issues. Despite repeated complaints and phone calls, there was no sincere effort to address the problems," he said in a statement.

Mohan further asserted that the corporation is legally bound to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and warned that continued negligence could strengthen demands for the dumpyard's removal, backed by court orders and public support. However, a senior CCMC official dismissed the allegations, stating that the works being carried out are part of routine maintenance and that no special clean-up drive is under way in anticipation of the inspection.

Meanwhile, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran along with other officials held inspections at the dumpyard over the past few days and checked the ongoing works.