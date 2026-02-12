CCMC to hire 45 people to expedite tax collection

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) council meeting held at Victoria Hall in the city on Wednesday witnessed heated debates, key financial decisions and discussions centred on civic services and workers' welfare.

Chaired by Mayor K Ranganayaki in the presence of Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan, the council passed over 100 resolutions covering tax administration, infrastructure, procurement and public amenities.

One of the major decisions taken was to strengthen property tax collection efforts. With only Rs 340.76 crore collected out of the total demand of Rs 660.5 crore for the financial year 2025-26 as of December 19, 2025, the civic body resolved to appoint 45 bill collectors on contract basis for seven months. The temporary appointments, aimed at expediting tax collection across the city's 100 wards in five zones, will cost the CCMC around Rs 1 crore in salaries. Officials believe the additional manpower will help bridge the significant gap in collections before the end of the financial year.

However, the meeting turned contentious when a resolution proposing the auction of a cricket/football turf facility built by the CCMC on the banks of Muthannankulam lake was tabled. The proposal sought to hand over the operation and maintenance of the facility to private agencies.