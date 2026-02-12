CCMC to hire 45 people to expedite tax collection
COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) council meeting held at Victoria Hall in the city on Wednesday witnessed heated debates, key financial decisions and discussions centred on civic services and workers' welfare.
Chaired by Mayor K Ranganayaki in the presence of Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and Deputy Mayor R Vetriselvan, the council passed over 100 resolutions covering tax administration, infrastructure, procurement and public amenities.
One of the major decisions taken was to strengthen property tax collection efforts. With only Rs 340.76 crore collected out of the total demand of Rs 660.5 crore for the financial year 2025-26 as of December 19, 2025, the civic body resolved to appoint 45 bill collectors on contract basis for seven months. The temporary appointments, aimed at expediting tax collection across the city's 100 wards in five zones, will cost the CCMC around Rs 1 crore in salaries. Officials believe the additional manpower will help bridge the significant gap in collections before the end of the financial year.
However, the meeting turned contentious when a resolution proposing the auction of a cricket/football turf facility built by the CCMC on the banks of Muthannankulam lake was tabled. The proposal sought to hand over the operation and maintenance of the facility to private agencies.
Parks, Playgrounds and Education Committee Chairperson N Malathi objected to the move, alleging that the resolution was introduced without the committee's approval. CPI floor leader Shanthi criticised the CCMC for attempting to auction a public facility for revenue. Several councillors echoed the concerns and demanded that the resolution be withdrawn. Ward 72 councillor Karthick Selvaraj, however, argued that postponing or cancelling the proposal would result in revenue loss and suggested revising the auction amount instead. Despite strong opposition, the mayor proceeded with and passed this resolution.
Earlier in the meeting, the mayor expressed displeasure over delays in installing inscription stones for completed civic projects and urged the commissioner to intervene. She also flagged complaints against Suez, stating that many roads dug up for the 24x7 water supply project remain damaged.
On a positive note, councillors welcomed the state government's morning breakfast scheme for sanitary workers, launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Yet, CPM councillor Ramamoorthy of Ward 12 raised concerns about the quality and quantity of food served.
Responding to concerns, the CCMC commissioner said the corporation plans to adopt the 'Chennai model' by distributing feedback forms to workers. "Some workers prefer lunch instead of breakfast. While breakfast costs around Rs 33 to Rs 35 per head, lunch costs about Rs 51. We are ready to provide whatever they want," he said, adding that a final decision would be based on workers' feedback.