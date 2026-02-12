DMDK leaders may share stage with PM in Madurai: AIADMK C Sreenivasan

TIRUNELVELI, MADURAI: A day after AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan stated that BJP leaders were holding alliance talks with the DMDK, TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday said DMDK leaders were likely to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting scheduled in Madurai on March 1.

Speaking to reporters, Nagenthran said the BJP did not demand power-sharing arrangement with the AIADMK. “Our objective is that NDA must come to power in Tamil Nadu. Whichever party in the alliance secures a majority will form the government,” he said, adding that the NDA would win 200 Assembly seats as people are upset with the DMK government due to issues such as rising drug menace, hike in property tax and power tariff, corruption, and poor law and order.

Reacting to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s rejection of Congress’s demand for share in power, Nagenthran said the DMK was gripped by fear over its poll prospects.

“In its history, the DMK has not returned to power for two consecutive terms. Because of this, the CM has commented like this about forming a coalition government.”

Further, Nagenthran said by insisting on share in power, the Congress is looking for a reason to exit the DMK-led alliance.