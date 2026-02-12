Family of dowry victim blames police inaction for her death in TN

VILLUPURAM: The family of A Deva Jessipriya (22), who died within three months of her marriage in Sornavur village near Valavanur in Villupuram district, reportedly due to dowry-related harassment from her husband and in-laws, has said that proper action by the police on a distress call she made could have saved her life.

A Richard, Jessipriya’s brother, said her sister had called the police control room (100) on January 30 (Friday) night, a day before she died, reporting physical assault by her husband.

A senior police official confirmed to TNIE that the call was received at the Chennai control room around 10 pm and was forwarded to the Villupuram district control room, which in turn routed it to the Valavanur police station.

He, however, added that when Valavanur police contacted Jessipriya, she said the situation had settled and there was no immediate distress.

Richard disputed this. Citing accounts from neighbours, he claimed that the police visited the house, but persuaded her to deal it as a family matter and left. “If the police had taken her complaint seriously that night, my sister would have been alive today,” he alleged.