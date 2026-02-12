From shawls to stencils, Tiruchy warming up for heated campaigns

TIRUCHY: The Election Commission is yet to announce 2026 assembly poll schedule, but Tiruchy is warming up to the prospects of intense campaigning and traders are busy stocking up shawls and freshly cut metal stencils of party symbols.

In Palakarai, Anjuman Bazaar, small metal units have received orders for making metal stencils of party symbols, including the Rising Sun, Two Leaves and the Whistle of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

A TVK functionary from Tiruchy East said the party has begun obtaining painting permission from party supporters to draw the symbol on their walls. “Finding vacant walls is difficult as many are already occupied by major parties. Large paintings invite objections and need more labour. Metal stencils are cheaper and quicker we don’t need big teams or digital boards that require permissions,” a TVK functionary from Tiruchy east said.

A Noor Muhammed, who runs a tinkering shop in Palakarai, said he has received several orders. “Parties want compact symbols that can be painted fast. These stencils cost less and save time, which is why the demand for it is rising now,” he said.