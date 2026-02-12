Madras HC seeks state's response on caste name removal in public spaces

MADURAI: Questioning the necessity and intention behind the state government’s GO dated October 6, 2025, prescribing guidelines to identify and remove caste-based names in public spaces, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought a response from the state government on whether a similar GO passed by the government in 1978 has been implemented and what warranted the issuance of a new GO.

Hearing a PIL filed by S Paramasivam, a bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan expressed concern as to how such a massive exercise could be completed in a short period, as contemplated by the state and whether effective public consultation was possible within the said timeline.

The judges also pointed out that despite the 1978 GO, caste names are still used in public spaces, even for government buildings.

Though the court may not interfere with policy matters of the government, if there is malafide intention or a colourable exercise of power as alleged by the petitioner, the court has to intervene, the judges added.

However, the additional advocate general M Ajmal Khan explained that the time limit fixed in the GO was just directory and not mandatory.