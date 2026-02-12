Madras HC upholds 'Big Bite' trademark for Hyderabad's Ravi Foods, dismisses 7-Eleven's appeal

CHENNAI: In a significant order, the Madras High Court has ruled in favour of Hyderabad-based Ravi Foods Private Limited for registration of the trademark 'Big Bite' and dismissed appeals filed by the US-based 7-Eleven International LLC against an order of the Deputy Registrar of Trademarks.

Upholding the order of the deputy registrar, who refused to accept the claims of 7-Eleven for registration of 'Big Bite', Justice N Anand Venkatesh on Wednesday said the fact that the appellant had applied for registration in 1994, but had not commenced business or sale in this country either on the said date or on the date of commencement of opposition proceedings in 2007, is also an additional, though not decisive, factor that weighs in the balance while testing the order declining registration of the appellant’s mark.

"In the final analysis, this court is of the considered view that the conclusion arrived at by the registrar must be upheld, though for different reasons. This court is not convinced that the appellant has made out a case for interference,” he stated.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Toyota Jidosha Kabushiki Kaisha case, the judge said 7-Eleven had not acquired sufficient goodwill in India to claim protection.