Madurai's poster problem persists despite penalties, cleanup efforts

MADURAI: Defacement of public walls continues unabated across Madurai city, despite the city corporation levying penalties up to Rs 10,000 on violators putting up posters at unauthorised locations since last August.
With the Assembly elections approaching, posters have resurfaced in large numbers, especially at prominent public spaces, exposing weak enforcement and growing civic neglect.
The corporation has earmarked two exclusive locations for posters -- one near Arapalayam and another near the Sellur Kabadi Statue roundabout. However, officials said that only a few groups make use of these designated spaces.
The civic body’s measures appear to have had limited impact, as posters remain plastered across the public walls, including at redeveloped and newly-built infrastructure.
Venues such as Periyar Bus Stand, revamped under the Smart Cities scheme, have been extensively defaced. A similar situation prevails at several public walls and even on the pillars of bridges under construction, drawing flak from residents.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official said that, over the last three months, penalties to the tune of Rs 43,000 have been collected from violators.
“Though cleanup drives are carried out periodically, posters continue to reappear,” the official admitted.
Currently, regular monitoring and clearing operations are being undertaken at the Madurai-Natham Road bridge near Tallakulam, the newly opened Mela Madai Bridge, under-construction Goripalayam flyover, and a few other locations. “Even in these monitored areas, posters of political parties and individuals continue to crop up, often at elevated spots such as bridge pillars,” the official said, adding that jet sprayer machines are used to remove them.
Residents, on the other hand, claimed lack in enforcement of the measures. “The walls are cleaned one day, and by the next they are covered with posters again. Fines alone are not enough, unless there is strict monitoring and accountability,” said M Kannan, a resident.
Civic activists echoed similar concerns, especially with the elections nearing. “Political parties and private advertisers are the main violators. The corporation must name violators publicly and impose hefty penalties. Otherwise, public money spent on beautification projects is simply going to waste,” said T Nageswaran, a city-based activist.
Officials said a mass cleaning drive would be carried out across all five corporation zones, during which steps would be intensified to remove posters.