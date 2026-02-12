Madurai's poster problem persists despite penalties, cleanup efforts

MADURAI: Defacement of public walls continues unabated across Madurai city, despite the city corporation levying penalties up to Rs 10,000 on violators putting up posters at unauthorised locations since last August.

With the Assembly elections approaching, posters have resurfaced in large numbers, especially at prominent public spaces, exposing weak enforcement and growing civic neglect.

The corporation has earmarked two exclusive locations for posters -- one near Arapalayam and another near the Sellur Kabadi Statue roundabout. However, officials said that only a few groups make use of these designated spaces.

The civic body’s measures appear to have had limited impact, as posters remain plastered across the public walls, including at redeveloped and newly-built infrastructure.

Venues such as Periyar Bus Stand, revamped under the Smart Cities scheme, have been extensively defaced. A similar situation prevails at several public walls and even on the pillars of bridges under construction, drawing flak from residents.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official said that, over the last three months, penalties to the tune of Rs 43,000 have been collected from violators.

“Though cleanup drives are carried out periodically, posters continue to reappear,” the official admitted.