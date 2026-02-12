Marine sector in need of reforms as 1/3rd of catch lost post-harvest: Official

CHENNAI: Nearly one-third of the global fish catch is lost or wasted during post-harvest handling and processing, said Union Fisheries Joint Secretary Sagar Mehra on Wednesday, highlighting the urgent need for reforms in the marine sector.

Addressing a global workshop on the sidelines of the ongoing World Seafood Congress in Chennai, Mehra said India will shift from volume-led growth to value-driven expansion by strengthening sustainability-focused reforms across the fisheries value chain.

“India currently produces around 20 million tonnes of fish, reflecting significant growth in recent years. The need of the hour is to move from linear production systems to circular value chains, particularly through scientific utilisation of by-products and reduction of waste,” he said.

He added that global buyers increasingly demand responsibly-sourced and fully-traceable supply chains aligned with Sustainable Development Goals. “This calls for stronger stakeholder participation and better governance,” he noted.

The workshop was organised by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) in association with the Food and Agriculture Organization. Discussions focused on reducing post-harvest losses, strengthening regulatory systems and promoting value addition from fish by-products.

Senior executive director of the National Fisheries Development Board, Kannappan, highlighted products such as chitin and chitosan derived from crustacean waste, citing their biomedical and industrial applications.

He stressed on importance of adopting circular economy principles to improve resource efficiency.

Indian Marine Ingredients Sector Association president Davood Sait pointed to traceability gaps in the sector and said robust tracking systems are essential to maintain export competitiveness.

BOBP-IGO director P Krishnan said sustainable fisheries growth will depend on innovation, institutional coordination and responsible trade practices aligned with global benchmarks.