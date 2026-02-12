Massive fire decimates warehouse in Erode, goods worth Rs 2.5 crore gutted

ERODE: A major fire broke out at a private cardboard warehouse near Gopichettipalayam in the small hours of Thursday, destroying goods worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore.

No casualties or injuries were reported as the facility was empty at the time of the mishap, police said.

According to police and fire rescue services, the incident occurred at the warehouse located in the JS Nagar area.

The fire started when workers had gone out for their break, leading to a delay in detection.

Locals, who noticed thick smoke billowing from the premises, immediately alerted the fire department and local police.