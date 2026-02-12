No anti-incumbency, only pro-incumbency in TN: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Declaring that the ruling DMK faces “only pro-incumbency” ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asked cadre to secure a minimum of 350 votes in each of the 75,000 polling booths across TN.

Addressing party functionaries from Chennai and Villupuram zones at a booth committee conference titled ‘Nam Vakku Chavadi, Vetri Vakku Chavadi’, Stalin said the mood on the ground was favourable to the ruling party and stronger than that in 2021.

“There is no anti-incumbency. There is only pro-incumbency,” he asserted, citing the government’s welfare schemes and infrastructure push as reasons for the positive sentiment.

Stalin said if the party achieved the target of 350 votes per booth, it would translate into over 2.6 crore votes statewide. He directed each booth-level worker to be in constant touch with at least 100 assigned voters and meet them a minimum of five times before polling day.

“Direct interaction with voters remains the most important. You must ensure they come to the booth and cast their vote,” he said.