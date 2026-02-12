Puducherry CM Rangasamy says NR Congress ready to boycott elections over statehood demand

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister and NR Congress leader N. Rangasamy on Thursday announced in the Legislative Assembly that his party is prepared to boycott the upcoming Assembly elections if the Union Territory is not granted statehood.

Speaking during a debate on the government’s supplementary demands for grants, Rangasamy said that if all parties adopt a similar stance, he is prepared to follow suit. He asserted that the elected government in Puducherry does not have adequate powers and reiterated his long-standing demand that the Centre confer full statehood on the Union Territory.

Referring to the concentration of powers with the Lieutenant Governor, he said that although he has been an elected representative since 1991, the situation was different at that time. Over the years, successive Lieutenant Governors have assumed greater authority, leaving most powers vested with the LG, which has created administrative difficulties.

The issue was raised after Opposition Leader R. Siva intervened in the debate, highlighting widespread protests across Puducherry by contract teachers, temporary public service employees, and National Health Mission staff. He accused the government of failing to address their grievances and not fulfilling its election promises.