Puducherry CM Rangasamy says NR Congress ready to boycott elections over statehood demand

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister and NR Congress leader N. Rangasamy on Thursday announced in the Legislative Assembly that his party is prepared to boycott the upcoming Assembly elections if the Union Territory is not granted statehood.
Speaking during a debate on the government’s supplementary demands for grants, Rangasamy said that if all parties adopt a similar stance, he is prepared to follow suit. He asserted that the elected government in Puducherry does not have adequate powers and reiterated his long-standing demand that the Centre confer full statehood on the Union Territory.
Referring to the concentration of powers with the Lieutenant Governor, he said that although he has been an elected representative since 1991, the situation was different at that time. Over the years, successive Lieutenant Governors have assumed greater authority, leaving most powers vested with the LG, which has created administrative difficulties.
The issue was raised after Opposition Leader R. Siva intervened in the debate, highlighting widespread protests across Puducherry by contract teachers, temporary public service employees, and National Health Mission staff. He accused the government of failing to address their grievances and not fulfilling its election promises.
“You called it a dual-engine government, but you have not fully delivered on your promises. You have only provided freebies. Development projects like bridge construction have not started, and the airport has not been expanded,” Siva said. He also questioned the Chief Minister on the promise to take legislators to Delhi to press for statehood.
“People voted for you with trust. Are you ready to boycott the elections for statehood?” Siva asked.
Responding to the challenge, Rangasamy declared, “We are ready to boycott the elections. The NR Congress is prepared. Are you ready? We will pass a resolution again demanding statehood and send it to the Central government.”
At the conclusion of the discussion, Siva said the Opposition was open to a united stance on the issue. “We are ready to take a collective decision for state autonomy and boycott the elections. Please call all political parties for talks and arrive at a decision,” he said.
The exchange underscores the continuing political focus on the demand for statehood for Puducherry, an issue that has resurfaced ahead of the next Assembly elections.