Samba paddy yields plummet due to unseasonal rains in TN's delta districts

THANJAVUR/NAGAPATTINAM: With around 25% of samba paddy harvested in three of the four delta districts, farmers in many areas have reported a drop in yield compared to last year.

The farmers attribute the loss to rains during the flowering and tillering stages of the crop. In Nagapattinam district, the harvest has commenced only recently.

According to the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department sources in Thanjavur district, samba and thaladi was cultivated in 1.31 lakh hectares, of which harvest is over in 41,590 hectares.

In Tiruvarur district, the paddy was cultivated in 1,45,991 hectares during the current season, of which harvest is over in 31,218 hectares.

PS Masilamani, a farmer from Tiruvarur and the state general secretary of farmers association told TNIE, “The yield has come down in many parts of Tiruvarur district including Mangudi, Kottur, Tiruthuraipoondi, Mannargudi areas. Farmers who got at least 36 bags each of 60 kg per acre last year are now getting only around 21-25 bags per acre”.

The data collected by the Agriculture and Farmers welfare department officials of Tiruvarur district also indicate the trend. Last year, the average yield was 3,790 kg per hectare. In the current season, the average yield so far stands at 3,153 kg per hectare, official sources said. In Thanjavur, official estimates of the yield this year so far has been almost on par with last year. T Murugesan, a farmer of Maruthuvakudi near Kumbakonam who cultivated the long duration CR 1009 paddy variety in 10 acres said he got a decent yield compared to last year.