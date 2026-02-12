Snake falls from almirah in TN's panchayat office, bites jolted clerk

THOOTHUKUDI: A section clerk was bitten by a snake inside the Pudur panchayat union office on Wednesday.

The staff identified as Mariappan (50) was rescued and admitted in Kovilpatti government hospital. His condition is stable, sources said.

According to sources, the snake fell on Mariappan from a pile of files that was placed on top of an almirah, while he was seated at his desk. As he jerked and shook his body under panic, the snake bit his small finger of right hand before slithering away.

Mariappan fainted and was shifted to Kovilpatti government hospital, where he was administered anti-snake venom injection.

Fire and rescue services department personnel from Vilathikulam rushed to the Pudur panchayat union office and searched for the snake. However, it could not be spotted, said sources. The incident left staff in the office in a state of panic all through the day.

It may be noted that the state government inaugurated a new building for Pudur union office, and many offices are yet to move from the old concrete building.