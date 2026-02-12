TN BJP forms management committee for Assembly polls

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP has constituted an election management committee to carry out the party’s election related activities for the upcoming 2026 Assembly election. The committee will be headed by the BJP state president and Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran, according to a circular issued by the party on Tuesday.

Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who is also a member of the party’s national executive, has been appointed as the organiser of the committee. State treasurer S R Sekhar, state vice presidents R N Jayaprakash and Ma Venkatesan, state general secretary (OBC wing) Mala Selvakumar, and party member S R Ramapriyan have been named as co-organisers.

The committee is expected to oversee campaign strategy, coordinate with district units and functionaries in charge of various wings formed for election work, and lead booth-level mobilisation in the run-up to the polls. The committee will also submit assessments to the central leadership on the number of constituencies the party can seek and identify those seats based on the ground situation. However, the final decision will rest with the central leadership, a committee member said.