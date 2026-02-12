TN minister Nehru inspects 400 MLD Perur desal plant works

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration and Water Supply minister KN Nehru inspected the ongoing construction works of the 400 MLD (million litres per day) desalination plant at Perur. The project is being implemented by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) at an estimated cost of Rs 6,078.40 crore.

“As part of efforts to strengthen water sources in line with Chennai’s growing development, foundation stone for the project was laid on August 21, 2023 with the financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA),” a Metro Water release said.

The release said as part of marine works, 2,500 mm diameter HDPE pipelines have been laid beneath the seabed. “These include two seawater intake pipelines of 1,140 metres and 1,150 metres length, and one brine discharge pipeline of 756 metres length. Construction of the intake caisson structures has been completed, and preparatory works are under way to connect the pipelines to their final points,” it added.

Additionally, construction works for the pump station and water storage tanks are in progress. Under the project, a 59-km-long pipeline is being laid from Perur to Porur to convey treated water. Pipelines of 2,000 mm and 1,800 mm diameter have been brought to site, and laying works have been completed for 4.1 km, with the remaining works progressing continuously.