Vedanta challenges TNPCB's rejection of Green Copper unit in Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Vedanta Limited has approached the Madras High Court with a plea against the order of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board rejecting its latest proposal for granting permission for launching a Green Copper manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi which witnessed tumultuous protests and police firing in 2018 over the environmental degradation caused by the Sterlite Copper smelting unit.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan on Wednesday directed the respondent authorities, including the TNPCB, to file reply to the petition and adjourned the hearing to February 26.

Senior counsel Satish Parasaran, representing Vedanta Limited, informed the court the company submitted an application on January 9, 2026 for granting consent to operate the Green Copper manufacturing unit but the TNPCB rejected it on January 27 without giving adequate opportunity of hearing the applicant or looking into the features of the proposal for environmentally sustainable mode of manufacturing.

Despite the court previously issuing a direction to the TNPCB to consider the company’s application without minding the pendency of the cases, the counsel blamed the board for outrightly rejecting the proposal.