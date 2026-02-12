Whistle ‘ban’ in Sivaganga ward draws TVK cadre’s ire

SIVAGANGA: A DMK ward councillor of Sivaganga municipality has urged sanitary workers of the local body to stop using whistles (the poll symbol assigned to actor-politician Vijay’s TVK) to alert the public during waste collection and recommended they use the public address system, which he recently provided them.

While workers typically use whistles to signal their arrival, ward 21 councillor A Ayubkhan told TNIE that he wants to use the public address system similar to those used in Chennai and Madurai, among a few local bodies. The sanitary workers were provided with the public address system equipment they can use instead of whistles on Tuesday. A municipality official said the councillor had funded the equipment from his own pocket, which needed no approval from the municipality.

In response, TVK functionaries issued whistles door-to-door and pasted stickers in the ward on Wednesday. “The councillor’s move was specifically intended to suppress the popularity of the whistle, which is the TVK party symbol. This shows how DMK wants to cut the party’s reach, but the fact is the party has already reached houses,” said cadre.