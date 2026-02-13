14,000 TN govt primary schools to assess basic reading, arithmetic skills of kids

Following this, headmasters and teachers from 4,552 primary schools sought inspections by district education officers (elementary), and the department gave these schools 100 days to prepare students, with the deadline ending in April 2025.

After the 100-day period, the school education secretary asked schools to invite district-level officials, including the collector and education officers, along with local representatives such as panchayat union presidents, school management committee members and PTA members, to assess students’ reading and arithmetic skills.

Continuing the initiative this year, the circular stated that more than 14,000 government primary schools have expressed willingness to participate.

However, unlike last year, the circular does not mention the involvement of collectors or elected representatives in the assessment process. Instead, the assessments will be carried out by block resource teacher educators (BRTEs), block educational officers and district educational officers.

The officials have been asked to check a minimum of five students from each class during the assessment which will be carried out using the tools prepared by SCERT. Assessment for classes 1-3 will be held on February 18, and for classes 4-5 on February 20.