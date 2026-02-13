Betel leaf farmers in TN's Paramathi Velur renew demand for dedicated research centre

NAMAKKAL: Farmers in Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district, a key cultivation hub for betel leaves in the state, are once again voicing a long-pending demand for a dedicated research centre.
They say the lack of science-backed solutions for better yield and quality, paired with limited export opportunities and the use of modern technology, has pushed the once thriving sector into a steady decline.
Spread across nearly 2,000 acres in villages including Pandamangalam, Pothanur, Velur, Anichampalayam, Kuppuchipalayam and Nansei Idayar, betel leaf cultivation sustains around 50,000 people, from farmers to labourers engaged in plucking, sorting and trade. The crop, grown here for generations, is sold daily in local markets and transported to other parts of Tamil Nadu and beyond.
M Vaiyapuri, president of the Tamil Nadu Betel Leaves Farmers Association, said the demand for a research centre has been pending for over a decade. "In 2019, during the AIADMK regime, we were assured that one would be established, but it did not materialise," he said.
Farmers point out that nearly 40% of the produce was earlier sent to north Indian markets such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, which have since dropped drastically, the farmer added.
Pest attacks and plant diseases such as leaf rot and powdery mildew have severely affected yield and quality. Excessive use of pesticides, farmers say, has further reduced the market value of leaves. "We are not even able to recover the money we spend on cultivation. The main reason is pest infestation and the use that spoils the quality. A research centre could help us find solutions," said a farmer.
They also stress that inadequate research, ignorance of export opportunities and limited use of modern technology have left the sector lagging behind. A dedicated facility, they believe, could focus on improving productivity, developing disease-resistant varieties, enhancing shelf life and exploring medicinal properties of betel leaves.
Paramathi Velur is particularly known for the 'Karpoora' variety of betel leaf, which farmers say can remain fresh for up to a week. A basket of Karpoora leaves now fetches around Rs 1,500 due to the ongoing festive and marriage season. However, during lean periods, farmers say price drops to Rs 500 per basket, underlining the volatility of the trade. Growers also describe the research centre as a 'missed election promise', noting that successive elections, including the 2021 polls, saw candidates assure the establishment of the facility, but no concrete steps followed.
A senior official from the Horticulture Department told TNIE that a research centre at Sirugamani is already engaged in betel leaf research activities. However, he added that the decision to establish a separate research centre in Paramathi Velur does not rest solely with the department.