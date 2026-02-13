Betel leaf farmers in TN's Paramathi Velur renew demand for dedicated research centre

NAMAKKAL: Farmers in Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district, a key cultivation hub for betel leaves in the state, are once again voicing a long-pending demand for a dedicated research centre.

They say the lack of science-backed solutions for better yield and quality, paired with limited export opportunities and the use of modern technology, has pushed the once thriving sector into a steady decline.

Spread across nearly 2,000 acres in villages including Pandamangalam, Pothanur, Velur, Anichampalayam, Kuppuchipalayam and Nansei Idayar, betel leaf cultivation sustains around 50,000 people, from farmers to labourers engaged in plucking, sorting and trade. The crop, grown here for generations, is sold daily in local markets and transported to other parts of Tamil Nadu and beyond.

M Vaiyapuri, president of the Tamil Nadu Betel Leaves Farmers Association, said the demand for a research centre has been pending for over a decade. "In 2019, during the AIADMK regime, we were assured that one would be established, but it did not materialise," he said.

Farmers point out that nearly 40% of the produce was earlier sent to north Indian markets such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, which have since dropped drastically, the farmer added.

Pest attacks and plant diseases such as leaf rot and powdery mildew have severely affected yield and quality. Excessive use of pesticides, farmers say, has further reduced the market value of leaves. "We are not even able to recover the money we spend on cultivation. The main reason is pest infestation and the use that spoils the quality. A research centre could help us find solutions," said a farmer.