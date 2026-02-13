BJP wants ECI to enhance vigilance for TN Assembly polls

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to exercise more vigilance and deploy enhanced safeguards for the 2026 Assembly elections, alleging plans for large-scale voter bribery by the ruling DMK.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Prasad cited the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which led to the deletion of over 97.37 lakh “ineligible” names across the state, including about 1.03 lakh voters in Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Kolathur constituency, as evidence of ECI’s role in safeguarding electoral integrity.

Around Rs 2,000 crore had been hoarded across constituencies for booth-level voter inducement, he alleged, adding that training sessions were held to facilitate cash distribution. Prasad sought a forensic audit, deployment of flying squads and central forces and close coordination with TN CEO to prevent malpractice.