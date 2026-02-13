Count birds in your backyard and record it online

COIMBATORE: To help people better understand birds, the four-day Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) will commence across the country on Friday.

Participation is expected to rise this year, driven by growing interest among children, adults, senior citizens, and women.

In 2024, participants from 511 districts across the country documented their sightings on the eBird online platform, and the number of districts increased to 533 in 2025. Similarly, 1,036 bird species were recorded during the 2024 GBBC survey, rising to 1,086 species in 2025.

Participation has also seen a steady rise. While 5,334 birdwatchers took part in 2024, the number increased to 6,500 in 2025. Participation has consistently grown since the GBBC was introduced in India in 2013.

In Tamil Nadu, over 350 bird species were recorded during GBBC India 2024, while 369 species were sighted during the four-day GBBC in 2025.

Bird enthusiasts noted that India ranked second globally in terms of participation in the 2024 edition of the exercise.