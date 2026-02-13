Court nod mandatory for renewing passports of applicants with pending criminal cases: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: A full bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently clarified that persons who have criminal cases pending against them in courts should obtain prior permission from the courts even for passport renewal or reissuance.

The bench, comprising justices G Jayachandran, S Srimathy and KK Ramakrishnan, further observed that reissue or renewal of a passport has to be treated by the passport officer in the same manner as the issuance of a fresh passport.

The judges made the clarification in response to a reference made to them by a single judge in view of the conflicting judgments rendered by two division benches on the issue. The single judge was hearing a petition filed by a businessman Jawahar Rajan, who had a cheating case pending against him, against rejection of his application seeking reissuance of his passport which expires on March 3.

Hearing his petition, the single judge noted that while one division bench held in 2023 that prior court permission is not required to reissue passport to persons with pending criminal cases, another division bench, in 2025, had taken a view that such permission is mandatory.