Farmer leader walks out of jail, protest against broiler companies to intensify

VELLORE: More than 1,000 farmers from across Tamil Nadu, including Bharatiya Kisan Union president Rakesh Tikait, arrived in Vellore on Thursday to welcome Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam founder Eesan Murugasamy after he was released from Vellore Central Jail.

Farmers alleged that seven false cases were filed against him to suppress the protests by poultry farmers against broiler companies over low chicken rearing rates.

Eesan was arrested on January 13 for allegedly intercepting vehicles transporting chicks and threatening broiler company staff. Vadivel Subramanian, state coordinator of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, told TNIE that their agitation would intensify following Eesan’s release.

“We have been submitting petitions and staging protests for the past month. We demand that the chicken rearing rate be increased to Rs 20 per kg from the present Rs 6.50,” he said, adding that life of nearly two lakh farming families is at stake.

Subramanian said that by February 15, chicken prices would start increasing as farmers have been on strike since January 1.

“The rearing period is 45 days, after which chickens are given to the companies. The government had promised tripartite talks between the poultry farmers, broiler companies and officials, but this has not taken place yet.”