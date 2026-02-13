Funds crunch: Kodaikanal agri co-op society cuts back on issuing gold loan

DINDIGUL: The Dindigul District Cooperative Department has initiated an inquiry following complaints over delays and reductions in jewel loans at the A-1291 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) in Mannavanur panchayat, Kodaikanal, over the past two months.

The society, one of the largest and oldest cooperative institutions in the hill region, was established in the 1990s and has over 2,000 members, predominantly farmers. However, members allege that since November 2025, the society has either refused to sanction jewel loans or drastically reduced the loan amounts, citing a shortage of funds.

A Bharathi, a farmer from Mannavanur, told TNIE, "When I approached the society seeking a loan of Rs 1.20 lakh against one sovereign of gold, the staff informed me that they could sanction only Rs 75,000. On questioning the reduction, officials said there were insufficient funds in the account and asked me to adjust to the lower amount. It is unclear why the loan value is being cut despite the high gold price."