Guest lecturers’ strike hits colleges hard in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Academic activities in government arts, science colleges across Tamil Nadu have been severely affected as more than 8,000 guest lecturers continue their indefinite strike, which began on February 9. As guest lecturers are boycotting work demanding fulfillment of long-pending service and livelihood-related demands, classes are not being conducted properly.

The protesting guest lecturers, who have been serving in government colleges for over three decades, said they were appointed at various periods since 2003 in accordance with higher education department guidelines. They are currently employed on a consolidated pay of Rs 25,000 per month and expressed anguish over “continued neglect by the authorities.” They alleged that since 2021, no official from the higher education department has held discussions with them regarding their grievances. “Even when we submit petitions in person, they are received without any assurance or dialogue,” said V Thangaraj, state coordinator of Federation of Tamil Nadu All Government College Guest Lectures.

Their key demands include implementation of the Supreme Court’s direction on “equal pay for equal work” and a monthly salary of Rs 57,700 for UGC-qualified guest lecturers. They have also called for 12-month salary payment, extension of Provident Fund (PF) and Employee Fund (EF) benefits, provision of maternity leave for women lecturers, and payment of Rs 25 lakh as gratuity or compassionate assistance for retired or deceased lecturers.