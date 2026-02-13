Madras HC tells Dhoni to pay Rs 10 lakh for translation of case documents

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed former captain of Indian cricket team M S Dhoni to pay Rs 10 lakh for translation of the documents, contained in a compact disc (CD), relating to the 2014 defamation suit he had filed against two TV channels and a retired IPS officer in connection with the IPL match-fixing scam.

Justice R N Manjula issued the directions recently when the case came up for hearing.

Dhoni had filed the suit in 2014 against retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar, Zee Media, its then head Sudhir Chaudhary and News Nation for linking him with IPL match-fixing scam.

The judge noted that it is learnt from the interpreter of the court that it is a humungous task, and takes time and energy of at least one interpreter and a typist for three to four months to complete the task.