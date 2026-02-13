Madras HC tells Dhoni to pay Rs 10 lakh for translation of case documents

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed former captain of Indian cricket team M S Dhoni to pay Rs 10 lakh for translation of the documents, contained in a compact disc (CD), relating to the 2014 defamation suit he had filed against two TV channels and a retired IPS officer in connection with the IPL match-fixing scam.
Justice R N Manjula issued the directions recently when the case came up for hearing.
Dhoni had filed the suit in 2014 against retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar, Zee Media, its then head Sudhir Chaudhary and News Nation for linking him with IPL match-fixing scam.
The judge noted that it is learnt from the interpreter of the court that it is a humungous task, and takes time and energy of at least one interpreter and a typist for three to four months to complete the task.
Since the entire time of one interpreter and involvement of a typist is also required, and additional cost is also involved in preparing the copies, the charges for transcription and translation are fixed at Rs 10 lakh, which shall be paid by the plaintiff (Dhoni), Justice Manjula said.
In normal circumstances and in a suit, the plaintiff has to do the transcription and translation work and file the documents along with the plaint. As the engagement of official interpreter is needed in view of the extraneous circumstances, it is obligatory on the part of the plaintiff to pay the cost of the job done, the judge explained.
Directing the interpreter to complete the work of transcription and translation of the contents of the CD by the third week of March 2026, the judge ordered Dhoni to pay the amount on or before March 12 into the account of Chief Justice Relief Fund, Madras High Court, and posted the matter to the same date for hearing.