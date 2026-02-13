Man faints, dies at TVK rally in TN's Salem

SALEM: A 37-year-old man collapsed and died during TVK president Vijay’s functionaries’ meeting held in Salem on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as S. Suraj, a native of Maharashtra who had been residing in Kondalampatti in Salem for nearly 20 years. He was employed at a silver anklet manufacturing unit in the city and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

According to police sources, Suraj fainted around 1 pm, shortly after Vijay’s arrival at the venue, where a large crowd had gathered. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

Police said Suraj had earlier undergone a heart-related procedure and that preliminary enquiries suggest dehydration due to the intense heat may have led to his collapse. Sources added that although he had obtained an authorised pass to attend the meeting, he was neither a member nor a functionary of the party.

While the party had maintained that the programme was strictly a functionaries’ meeting with entry restricted to pass holders, the event witnessed considerable participation from the public, police sources said.

This is the first casualty at the TVK rally since the tragic September 27, 2025, stampede in Karur that claimed 41 lives.

Flaying the TVK for the incident, BJP youth wing leader Vinoj P Selvam said it only proved the concern that the party leader had for the safety of his cadres.

"It would not have mattered if it happened inadvertently for the first time. But the mistake is recurring," he said in a post on the social media platform 'X.'