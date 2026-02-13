Only two hours enough for constituency-sharing talks: BJP TN president Nainar

COIMBATORE: BJP State President Nainar Nagenthran has indicated that constituency-sharing talks within the NDA would begin in about a month, as only two months remain before the assembly elections. When asked if one month would be enough for the talks and strategies, he replied confidently that "only two hours is enough".

He said that their sole aim is to remove the DMK from power in Tamil Nadu. "We will not ask for anything, including power-sharing," he said.

When questioned about the possibility of a coalition government as both DMK and AIADMK are claiming it to be not possible in Tamil Nadu, Nagenthran said the BJP has not commented on it.

"As far as the BJP is concerned, we do not focus on who leads the government, we focus only on removing DMK from power," he said, mentioning Bihar as the example where the NDA alliance has Nitish Kumar as CM.

Nagenthran dismissed rumours of cold war between him and Annamalai, "We are brothers, and there is no dispute between us. The media should focus on good governance, not on blowing up such issues. Annamalai's current responsibility is conducting 24,000 street meetings across TN by coordinating with all Sakthi Kendra in-charges via video conferencing, he said.

Nagenthran attended a Modi Camp focusing on central government's welfare schemes organised by BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan at Kalveerampalayam near Vadavalli in Coimbatore North Constituency on Thursday.