Thousands detained as INDIA bloc backs unions in strike against centre

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE/MADURAI/TIRUCHY: Backing the nationwide general strike called by central trade unions and farmers’ organisations, constituents of the INDIA bloc – including the Left parties, DMK, Congress, and VCK – and trade unions staged protests across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, alleging that the BJP-led union government is pursuing “anti-labour and anti-people” policies.

Besides opposing the opening up of key sectors to private & foreign players and policies affecting farmers and states’ rights, the strike was organised against the four labour codes, which the protesters claimed dilute hard-won workers’ rights.

They also criticised the proposed amendments to the power, insurance and education sectors, and raised concerns about trade agreements that they said could hurt domestic industry and agriculture.

In Chennai, cadres of the Left parties, DMK, Congress, VCK, trade unions along with allied organisations staged road blockades at six locations. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and CPI state secretary M Veerapandian participated in the protest. Police detained hundreds of protesters and later cleared the blockade sites.

In Coimbatore, a protest was held at the Coimbatore Railway Junction by the National Federation of Indian Women, All India Youth Congress, Tamil Nadu Oppressed Right to Life Movement, and All India Students Congress, demanding the withdrawal of the “anti-farmer” Seed Bill.