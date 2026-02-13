TN CM Stalin announces Rs 6.5K crore massive financial benefits for women ahead of assembly polls

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, announced a Rs 6,550 crore bonanza for women heads of families under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam.
Consequently, 1.31 crore women in Tamil Nadu received Rs 5,000 in advance on Friday. This includes a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 for three months - February, March and April and a special summer package of Rs 2,000.
The Chief Minister alleged that there are attempts to withhold the payment of Rs 1,000 per month to women under the Kalignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, citing the forthcoming Assembly elections.
However, to thwart these attempts, the DMK government has acted in advance. "As an advance for February, March and April - Rs 3,000 - along with a summer special package of Rs 2,000 - a total of Rs 5,000 has been credited this morning to 1.31 crore beneficiaries. With the support of the women, we shall win again," the CM said in his post on the X handle.
Further, the CM also promised that the monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 would be doubled after the Assembly elections. "This is the promise that Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin gives to my sisters! We shall win together," he added.
In a televised message, the CM recalled that when his government assumed office during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it not only safeguarded lives but also provided Rs 4,000 as relief to protect livelihoods. Despite a severe financial crisis inherited from the previous regime and what he described as discrimination by the Union government, the State launched the monthly Rs 1,000 entitlement scheme in September 2023, expanding it from 1.13 crore to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries.
He termed the assistance an entitlement, recognising women’s contribution to society, helping them meet household, medical and educational expenses. Alleging attempts to halt the scheme for three months, citing the forthcoming Assembly elections, including possible legal action, he said such a move would cause hardship, particularly during the summer.
Recently, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that Rs 2,000 would be given to women heads of ration card-holders. Now, the CM also promised the same, indicating a populist war for the forthcoming Assembly elections.
In the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government rolled out large pre-poll monetary benefits that drew significant criticism from opposition figures and analysts. Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, Rs 10,000 was directly credited to over one crore women from self-help groups across Bihar shortly before polling dates were announced — with state and central leaders actively promoting the scheme during the campaign period.
The timing of these cash transfers, which continued even after the Model Code of Conduct came into force, raised concerns from rival parties and commentators that it was being used to influence voters and sway the election outcome. Critics, including opposition leaders and analysts, argued that such large-scale payouts risked undermining democratic fairness, with some even seeking judicial scrutiny over the scheme’s legality and timing. There were also broader debates about the potential fiscal impact on the state and the precedent such a 'giveaway blitz' sets for future elections.
The announcement by the Tamil Nadu CM is also likely to trigger criticism from opposition parties.