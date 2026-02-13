TN CM Stalin inaugurates RoB at Korukkupet level crossing

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) at railway level crossing 2B on Manali Road in Korukkupet, built at a cost of Rs 96.04 crore, and laid the foundation stone for another ROB at railway crossing 2A on Ennore High Road estimated at Rs 75 crore.

A new park is also set to be developed near the newly inaugurated bridge at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore.

The ROB at railway crossing 2B on Manali Road replaces a busy level crossing that frequently disrupted traffic due to regular train movements. The Korukkupet-Manali Road and Ennore High Road corridors witness heavy vehicular movement, including a notable number of goods carriers. The official release said nearly 42,000 vehicles are halted at the 2A and 2B railway crossings owing to frequent gate closures, leading to long delays for motorists and heavy vehicles.

The demand for an RoB at these crossings had been long-pending for nearly four decades. The construction works were initiated in 2023. The 2B ROB has a total length of 840m, including a 72m railway span. The carriageway is 8.40m wide, and service roads measuring 5m in width have been provided on either side.

The bridge is expected to benefit nearly 1 lakh residents from areas including Kodungaiyur, Korukkupet, Tondiarpet, Ezhil Nagar, Kannadasan Nagar and Nehru Nagar.

In addition, the park will be developed near the new RoB over an extent of 19,128 sqft and will feature landscaped greenery, a walking track, seating arrangements and lighting facilities, the release said.