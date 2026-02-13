TNSTC introduces SOS buttons in all new mofussil govt buses

COIMBATORE: TNSTC has introduced enhanced safety features, including SOS panic buttons, in its new BS-VI mofussil buses awaiting registration across the state.

The buses are also equipped with two emergency escape hatches on the roof, a fire detection alarm system, and an accident alert system.

SOS panic buttons are already available in buses operated by the SETC and Chennai’s MTC as mandated under the ‘Nirbhaya Scheme’, and for the first time have been extended to mofussil buses. Sources added that moving forward these features will be introduced in new town buses too.

“13 SOS buttons have been installed inside each bus, particularly above windows, keeping women’s safety in mind. If a woman faces harassment, she can press the SOS button, which will alert the complaint control section at the TNSTC head office. Officials will then contact the bus crew to verify the incident and inform the respective police station for prompt response,” a technical staff member from Ondipudur Branch-II told TNIE. He further said that in case of complaints against the bus crew, TNSTC staff will look into this.

The fire detection system has been installed to prevent the engine from overheating. “The system functions through sensors in the engine,” he added.

“If a fire breaks out in the bus, the lights of the emergency escape hatches will flicker to direct passengers. The emergency lighting system installed behind the driver’s seat will function even without battery support,” the staff added. Other features include an LED route board, a rear camera and a dashboard display system.

TNSTC has allocated 150 new buses to the Coimbatore division. A similar number of buses have been allotted to six other divisions in the state. The buses are expected to operate from next month, sources added.