TVK chief Vijay to address 5,000 TVK functionaries in Salem today

SALEM: TVK president Vijay will address party functionaries at a meeting in Salem on Friday. Elaborate arrangements have been made at the meeting venue near Seelanaickenpatti where 5,000 functionaries with authorised passes will be allowed.

TVK general secretary N Anand and central district secretary Tamilan A Parthiban, who inaugurated the party’s district office at Ammapet on Thursday, said they will strictly adhere to the 51 conditions imposed by the Salem city police.

Nearly three kilometres around the venue have been barricaded, and parking facilities have been arranged at seven designated locations. Two entry points have been designated for participants. Special arrangements have also been made for traffic regulation and security during Vijay’s arrival, the party said.

Speaking to reporters, Anand reiterated that any decision regarding political alliances would be announced only by Vijay.