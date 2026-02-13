VC: Open-end mills find the going tough with spurt in waste cotton price in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: The production in over 250 open-end (OE) spinning mills in Tamil Nadu have been hit with the hike in the price of waste cotton from Rs 105 per kilogram to Rs 128/kg in just two months.

The mills produce grey cotton yarn from waste cotton sourced from spinning mills. These yarns are supplied to power looms in Somanur in Coimbatore district as well as Palladam, Avinashi, Mangalam in the Tiruppur and Erode regions, where they are woven into grey fabric and sold in the northern states.

Two months ago, spinning mills sold comber noil waste cotton at Rs 105/kg. However, they have now raised the price to Rs 128/kg. This sharp increase has severely affected OE mills and powerloom weavers.

(Comber noil is a high-quality, short-fibre byproduct from the cotton yarn spinning process.)

"Despite cotton price dropping to Rs 1,600/candy last week, the decision of spinning mills to hike waste cotton price has impacted all players in the textile value chain. In response to the waste cotton price rise, OE mills have increased prices: 20s weft yarn from Rs 137/kg to Rs 152/kg, and 20s warp yarn from Rs 158/kg to Rs 168/kg. As a result, OE mills are operating at significant losses," said G Arulmozhi, president of Open-End Spinning Mills Association (OSMA).

He demanded the managements of spinning mills to reduce cotton waste price by Rs 20/kg to enable smooth operations across the textile chain.