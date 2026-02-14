6,077 referred for advanced check-up after cardiac screening at Nalam Kaakkum Stalin camps in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Cardiac screening has emerged as a key outcome of the 'Nalam Kaakkum Stalin' medical camps conducted across Tiruchy district, where 6,077 people were examined for heart-related ailments after basic health checks, district health officials said. Between August 2025 and January 2026, 35 camps benefitted 54,454 residents, including 34,647 women. As part of cardiac evaluation, 33,005 ECGs and 4,245 ECHO tests were performed, helping detect heart conditions early.

Officials said 2,563 patients were referred for advanced treatment to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and taluk hospitals. Doctors said patients needing urgent intervention were prioritised at the MGMGH, while others were advised checkups through nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs). "Many had avoided heart tests earlier due to fear and high private hospital costs. These camps enabled first-time screening for thousands," a senior district health official said.

According to the Health Department, cardiology consultations in private facilities typically cost Rs 800 to Rs 1,000, while ECG, ECHO and related investigations together can exceed Rs 5,000, placing comprehensive screening beyond the reach of many low-income families. The free services encouraged participation, particularly among women and senior citizens.

Officials said several beneficiaries accessed AYUSH (5,745 persons) and dental services (4,331 persons) after completing cardiology screening, reflecting integrated care at the camps. Cardiology department sources at the MGMGH said many referred patients have since undergone angiography, while others are undergoing phased evaluation.

Officials added that eligible patients are being enrolled under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) to support further cardiac procedures, including surgeries if required. Health authorities said PHCs are tracking referred cases to ensure continuity of treatment by prescribing tablets which they can collect in the nearby health facilities.