Anbumani slams TN government for floating Rs 15,000-crore worth tenders ahead of Assembly polls

CHENNAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has floated tenders worth Rs 15,000 crore in the first 12 days of February alone, accusing the ruling DMK of rushing contracts ahead of the Assembly polls. In a statement, Anbumani claimed that as many as 4,385 tenders has been issued during this period. “With only a few days left for the announcement of the Assembly polls, large-scale release of tenders is condemnable,” he said, alleging that the move was aimed at facilitating irregularities.

He pointed out that 229 tenders were floated by the rural development department, 526 by the municipal administration department, including the Greater Chennai Corporation and municipalities, and 84 by the electricity board. “On a single day (February 12), 839 tenders were issued. Of the 4,385 tenders in 12 days, 3,788 were issued by just these three departments,” he claimed.