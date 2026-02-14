Chief guest short on time, Bharathiar University splits convocation ceremony
COIMBATORE: Around 380 PhD scholars were left disappointed after Bharathiar University announced on Friday that they would not be allowed to take part in the 40th convocation on Saturday due to the guests' tight schedule.
A PhD Scholar, requesting anonymity, told TNIE that they have received an email at 1.40 pm on Friday, stating that as the number of eligible candidates is considerably large, certain administrative arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the convocation ceremony.
PhD scholars who completed their viva voce between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025, will be accommodated for the on-stage degree award ceremony during the convocation, the letter stated.
Further, it was mentioned that for candidates who completed their viva voce between October 1, 2025 and January 30, 2026, a separate award ceremony will be organised shortly, and communication regarding this will be sent on Monday.
"When asked, officials from the university told the scholars that the guests who were attending a private function in Coimbatore on Saturday evening would be present at the convocation for only two hours and that the scholars could receive their degrees the next time. It was shocking. Around 380 scholars, including me, have been affected," he said.
Another scholar said, "Scholars paid Rs 600 for the convocation, and parents made travel plans to attend the convocation. Due to the university's decision, scholars and parents cannot participate in the ceremony."
Sources said around 1,653 students and scholars registered for the convocation, and as many as 1,270 candidates will take part in the ceremony on Saturday. Degree certificates will be issued later to 383 scholars. Governor RN Ravi and Chief Guest, Prof U Kamachi Mudali, Vice-Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute, are set to participate in the event.
A top official from the university, requesting anonymity, confirmed the issue and told TNIE that since the guests will take part in various programmes in Erode and Coimbatore on Saturday, the convocation will be scheduled for only two hours.