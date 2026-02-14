Chief guest short on time, Bharathiar University splits convocation ceremony

COIMBATORE: Around 380 PhD scholars were left disappointed after Bharathiar University announced on Friday that they would not be allowed to take part in the 40th convocation on Saturday due to the guests' tight schedule.

A PhD Scholar, requesting anonymity, told TNIE that they have received an email at 1.40 pm on Friday, stating that as the number of eligible candidates is considerably large, certain administrative arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the convocation ceremony.

PhD scholars who completed their viva voce between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025, will be accommodated for the on-stage degree award ceremony during the convocation, the letter stated.

Further, it was mentioned that for candidates who completed their viva voce between October 1, 2025 and January 30, 2026, a separate award ceremony will be organised shortly, and communication regarding this will be sent on Monday.